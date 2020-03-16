Three Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Kenya. Track The Progress With These Sites

The first case of the dreaded Coronavirus was confirmed on Thursday night, 12 March 2020. The victim is a Kenyan Citizen who travelled back from Nairobi, via London on 5th March.

Confirmed Coronavirus Reports in Kenya on Twitter

CS Kagwe- I would like to thank the patient who took herself to hospital immediately she displayed symptoms. She has given us names of all she came into contact with. I would like to thank her for following all guidelines#CoronavirusPandemic #coronavirusinKenya — Yvonne Okwara-Matole (@YvonneOkwara) March 13, 2020

The CS says they have traced all the passengers and all the people she has come into contact with. As a response to this, the government has suspended public events, meetings and crusades.

A few days later, 2 more cases have been reported and the President ordered that primary schools, high schools and universities should be closed as from 16th March, 2020. The government urges public transport providers to provide sanitizers to all the commuters.

Travelling outside Kenya has been suspended and there are zero travels to countries with high levels of Corona. The CS warns merchants not to take advantage of the current situations to profit themselves.

This is not the time to make abnormal profits by charging abnormal prices for medicine, goods and services. It will be immoral for anyone to take advantage for a situation like this one. – Mutahi Kagwe

No Need To Panic

The government urges us to stay calm, cautious and not to panic.

I wish to assure all Kenyans that we have been beefing up our preparedness capacities since the first confirmed cases in China. The Government will use all the available resources to respond to this case. A statement from the Ministry of Health.

Symptoms To Watch Out For

Common symptoms of the Coronavirus are almost flu-like in nature. These include fever, coughing, tiredness and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, the COVID-19 infection can also cause pneumonia, SARS, kidney failure and death.

According to WHO, about 80% of people who become infected with the virus show no symptoms and recover from the disease without needing any special treatment. While the Coronavirus has an incubation period of at least 14 days, Kenyans should know that the virus is contagious before symptoms appear.

In case you are curious about all the specific numbers in every country and region, there are some of the most useful maps we’ve been able to find online.

Track and Trace The Spread of Corona Virus with These Sites and Maps

Currently, there are a number of apps, websites and maps out there. As much as there are some out there that aren’t as legit, a number are proving to be quite useful.

Note: There are a number of fake dashboards that look virtually identical to the real ones below. They are designed to infect your computer with malicious files. You can find more information here. Where possible, stick to the ones we’ve linked below. The Johns Hopkins and WHO dashboards come directly from their websites. Check the URLs of the dashboards to ensure you’re not using a lookalike. As always, never download anything from an unfamiliar site when prompted to.

Johns Hopkins University

A lot of these maps offering data obtain theirs from Johns Hopkins University based in the US. However, the university also offers its own map. The map itself seems pretty accurate showcasing numbers of confirmed cases and deaths in every country. All you have to do is click/tap on one of the circles to get the info.

HealthMap

HealthMap is as accurate as it can get but with an extra touch of animation. If you are looking for a visually pleasing site with a good dark mode that still provides the right info then click on to the site. The dashboard pulls data from multiple different sources, giving timely updates in any new cases.

Microsoft Coronavirus Tracker

Microsoft is aggregating data for the dashboard from trusted sources like the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The dashboard might look like others out there, but the difference is that this one is more mobile-friendly. You can track the status of your country as you can see below. It gives you insights on how many cases have been reported, how many recoveries and fatalities. Curbing Misinformation About The Coronavirus

On the international level, the major social networks are also taking action against the same. This includes Twitter, Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram. They are reportedly instituting bans on informatively false posts.

Furthermore, Google appears to be deliberately blocking search results for the virus and COVID-19 on both the search engine and Google PlayStore. The same goes for Apple that is currently working on restricting apps related to the virus. Not much has been done on the iOS side currently as the company is reportedly evaluating whether apps that provide information related to the coronavirus can be trusted sources of information for the public.