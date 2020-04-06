The first case of the dreaded COVID-19 virus was confirmed on Friday, 13 March 2020. The victim is a Kenyan Citizen who travelled back from Nairobi, via London on 5th March.

Here are the main events that have occurred since then:

13th March – Confirmed Coronavirus Reports in Kenya

The Cabinet Secretary of Health, Mutahi Kagwe said that they have traced all the passengers and all the people that Patient zero came into contact with. As a response to this, the government suspended public events, meetings and crusades.

A few days later, 2 more cases were reported and President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that primary schools, high schools and universities should be closed as from 16th March 2020. The government urged public transport providers to provide sanitizers to all the commuters.

25th March – Suspension of All International Flights

All international flight in and out of Kenya were suspended. The Health CS warns merchants not to take advantage of the current situations to profit themselves.

This is not the time to make abnormal profits by charging abnormal prices for medicine, goods and services. It will be immoral for anyone to take advantage for a situation like this one – Mutahi Kagwe

26th March – First COVID-19 Related Death

The patient who succumbed to the virus was a 66-year-old man who had been diagnosed with diabetes. He had been admitted at Agha Khan Hospital’s ICU.

“We have received the sad news of the death of the first patient who had tested positive for Coronavirus,” said Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement released on the evening of 26th March.

As of this date, there were 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the republic with 1 reported recovery.

2nd April – Government Confirms 3 People Have So Far Died

As the effects of COVID-19 in Kenya start to be felt, the government has confirmed the death of two more Coronavirus patients bringing the total number to three.

The number of active cases in Kenya has also risen to 110 as of April 2. Recovered cases were reported as 4.

6th April – Nairobi Metropolitan, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi On Movement Cessation

On Monday, 6th April President Uhuru announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya had risen to 158, with 6 deaths being recorded so far due to the pandemic.

The president then announced that the hot spot counties; Nairobi Metropolis, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi would be placed on border lockdown for the next 21 days starting from April 6th at 7 pm.

This means that those who stay within those borders will not be allowed to leave the counties and those who stay outside those borders will not be allowed to get into the specified counties.

Below is a map of Nairobi metropolis to help you understand the borders:

Note that movement within the counties is allowed, as long as precautionary measures are taken such as wearing of face masks, washing hands with soap and using sanitizers.

Track and Trace The Spread of Coronavirus with These Sites and Maps

Currently, there are a number of apps, websites and maps out there. As much as there are some out there that aren’t as legit, a number are proving to be quite useful.

Note: There are a number of fake dashboards that look virtually identical to the real ones below. They are designed to infect your computer with malicious files. You can find more information here. Where possible, stick to the ones we’ve linked below. The Johns Hopkins and WHO dashboards come directly from their websites. Check the URLs of the dashboards to ensure you’re not using a lookalike. As always, never download anything from an unfamiliar site when prompted to.

Johns Hopkins University – The map itself seems pretty accurate showcasing numbers of confirmed cases and deaths in every country. All you have to do is click/tap on one of the circles to get the info.

– The map itself seems pretty accurate showcasing numbers of confirmed cases and deaths in every country. All you have to do is click/tap on one of the circles to get the info. HealthMap – If you are looking for a visually pleasing site with a good dark mode that still provides the right info then this map is for you.

– If you are looking for a visually pleasing site with a good dark mode that still provides the right info then this map is for you. Microsoft COVID-19 Tracker – The dashboard might look like others out there, but the difference is that this one is more mobile-friendly.

Curbing Misinformation On COVID-19

Before you forward anything you receive on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter or any other social media website, take time to research whether it’s true. Simply using Google can help you cut the cycle of fake news.

Here’s what you need to know about Coronavirus fake news in Kenya and how to fight it.

Videos To Help You Tackle COVID-19

How to stay safe:

How To Clean Your Devices: