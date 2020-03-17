Here’s How To Clean and Sanitize Your Smartphone

While we’re at home, we still need to keep ourselves and our devices clean. One device we constantly use is our smartphones. You need to your clean your smartphone because you are never too sure where it has been or who has had it.

The CDC has recommendations for how we can keep ourselves from spreading COVID-19.

“For disinfection, diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol. Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective.”

What Should You Use When You Clean Your Smartphone?

Rubbing Alchohol.

Micro Fibre Cloth/Disinfecting Wipe

Water

Toothpaste

For your smartphone, you should use 70% rubbing alcohol or alcohol-based disinfectant spray to wipe down the back and sides of your device. Don’t use bleach.

Take a soft lint-free cloth and dip it into alcohol or spray it well with cleaning spray, then wipe down your device and let it dry.

You can also use a disinfecting wipe that comes presoaked in a cleaning solution.

Glass screen protectors use an oleophobic coating. Since they can be replaced relatively cheaply and easily, you can probably be a little more carefree with your disinfectant.

Once you’ve cleaned your smartphone, wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, as per the CDC and WHO recommendations.

The toothpaste can be used as the last option to cleaning your screen. It gives it a bit of a shine once you have cleaned your phone.

You apply a little bit of toothpaste and rub it on your screen and wipe it off with a clean cloth. This should leave your phone gleaming.

What if Your Phone is Water Resistant?

Most modern smartphones are water-resistant, but it’s not the best idea to hold them under a running tap. For example, Apple still recommends that you clean the iPhone with a damp cloth rather than submerging it completely.

Many factors could jeopardize your device’s water-resistance, including damage from dropping it. Be careful.