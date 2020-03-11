Corona Virus is Here; Here’s How to Sanitize your iPhone

The Corona Virus may not be in your town or country but every day it’s getting that much closer to you. Along with washing your hands regularly, cleaning your iPhone is an important measure. This is considering how many places we use them and how they host lots of germs. So first things first, what does Apple recommend?

Is it OK to use a disinfectant on my Apple product?

A recent study from the Journal of Hospital Infection found that coronaviruses “can persist on inanimate surfaces like metal, glass, or plastic for up to nine days.” However, they’re easily wiped out with something like isopropyl alcohol.

Apple doesn’t recommend using cleaning solutions or isopropyl alcohol on iPhones. This is because it may damage the oleophobic fingerprint-resistant coating on your screen. For the iPhone 11 lineup, Apple says it’s okay to use some warm water and soap. However, for the iPhone XS and older, it only recommends using a soft slightly dampened cloth.

Here’s what Apple officially recommends:

Apple has created a new “How to clean your Apple products” support page and this is what they recommend..

Unplug all cables and turn off your iPhone.

Use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth — for example, a lens cloth.

If material is still present, use a soft, lint-free cloth with warm soapy water. (iPhone 11 and 11 Pro only for soap)

Avoid getting moisture in openings.

Don’t use cleaning products or compressed air.

Cleaning your iPhone without damaging it:

Using an Antimicrobial cleaning cloth

The DG-300 Silverclear used on some microfiber cloths is registered with the EPA and claims to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and prevent the spread of viruses. (Note: We haven’t seen research specifically on Silverclear’s ability to kill coronaviruses.) You can find a multi-pack of antimicrobial microfiber cloths for under Kes 2000.

Apply a screen protector, then use disinfecting wipes

Popping a screen protector on will keep any cleaning wipes from damaging the screen coating on your iPhone. There are lots of affordable glass screen protectors for iPhone between kes 500 and 3000. They’ve become much easier to install over the last couple of years. With your iPhone’s display covered, you can feel free to disinfect your iPhone without having to worry about any repercussions.

Clean your iPhone with a smartphone cleaner

PhoneSoap is the most popular option on the market when it comes to sanitizing your iPhone with UV light. This is the most expensive option but provides a fast and easy way for you and your family/friends to clean any size smartphone. PhoneSoap uses two UV-C bulbs to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and the results are clinically proven. This portable smartphone sanitizer also charges your device while it’s being cleaned (features both a USB-C and USB-A port).