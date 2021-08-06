New Midrange Phone Vivo Y53s is Now Available in Kenya

Vivo Smartphone has unveiled its latest smartphone as an addition to the Y-series, the Vivo Y53s in Kenya. The device, which was teased to go by the slogan ‘Clear shot, Unlock more fun’ will now be available from today both offline and online stores.

The mid-range smartphone is designed to pack specs and features that you would get in a design of its price range. This includes a 6.58-inch display with 1080 x 2408 pixels and a 90Hz maximum refresh rate.

This is then powered up by a Snapdragon 480 chip that is 5G-enabled. Under the chassis also lies 8GB RAM with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

As for the camera, the phone packs a dual rear lens setup consisting of a 64MP wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie camera is 8MP

For your power needs, the 5000mAh takes care of all of that with 18W charging via a USB Type-C port.

“The Vivo Y53s is also fitted with an Ultra Gaming Mode to elevate the gaming experience,” states Vivo.” The phone comes with a brand-new Esports Mode, upgrading the level of intensity in everyday games. It even comes with customized audio effects to help transport users to distant worlds and immerse them in realistic battlefields. The mode also turns on the phone’s Do Not Disturb function to remove distracting alerts and incoming messages so users can devote full attention to winning glory.”

The phone comes in two colour variants, Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow retailing at KES 27,999 countrywide.