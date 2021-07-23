Vivo Y53s Midrange Smartphone Set To Launch in Kenya

Vivo Mobile is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y53s on the 4th of August in the Kenyan market. The device is a mid-range smartphone that launched internationally in early June. According to Vivo, the device is expected to have upgraded functions in a bid to set a high bar for mid-range products.

The device features a 6.58-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 screen-to-body ratio. This is powered by a Snapdragon 480 octa-core processor that lies alongside 8GB RAM. Although it’s not clear which model will be shipped to the country, the phone comes in both 128GB and 256GB variants.

For your photography needs, the device offers a dual-camera module consisting of a 64MP wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. This is definitely quite odd especially considering how much we’ve been used to triple and quad-camera setups for devices of similar prices. Additionally, the selfie camera is a 16 MP lens loaded with AI to “enhance Vivo’s expertise in front camera photography”.

The Vivo Y53s also comes with a 5000mAh battery fitted with 33W FlashCharge tech which has the ability to recharge up to 70% in just 41 minutes. This makes it about 37% faster than the 18W Fast Charge.

“The exterior of the Vivo Y53s will allow users to match their phone to their look. The phone’s appearance has been constructed with much consideration of both practicality and aesthetics. It comes in two stunning colours: Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow. The device will be placed on pre-order on the 26th of July 2021,” states Vivo.