How to Delete or Deactivate Your Facebook Account

You’ve probably spent most of your teenage life with the Facebook account. That’s a huge part of your life and now you cannot stand the numerous friend requests and posts from your relatives.

Deleting an account from most social media sites sounds quite easy and most of the time it is. But Facebook is one that’s actually surprisingly hard. That is mostly reasonable since it is clear that Facebook doesn’t want you to do that at all.

You should know that there are two ways of getting rid of your account. The first step is to deactivate your profile. This means that you get a chance to come back and reactivate it at any point. But even then no one can view your Facebook profile or timeline or even search for you.

The other way is to permanently delete, if you choose this step, Facebook will delay the deletion for a few days after the request is made. If you log in during this period, the process of deletion is cancelled and your account will be restored (it really doesn’t want you to leave).

How to Deactivate Your Facebook Account

Click the account menu down arrow at the top right of any Facebook page in your browser.

Click Settings.

Choose General in the left column.

in the left column. Click Manage your account .

. Select Deactivate your account, and then confirm your decision.

How to Permanently Delete Your Account

Before deleting your account permanently, you might want to download your data first including photos and posts you’ve uploaded in the past. To do that, follow these easy steps:

Log in to your account and follow this link (Facebook’s help page on how to delete your account).

Click the menu down arrow at the top right side of the page.

Click Download a copy of your Facebook data at the bottom of your General Account Settings

at the bottom of your General Account Settings Choose Start My Archive.

Once you’ve done that simply click Delete Account’ and you’re done.