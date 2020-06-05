How To Transfer Your Images from Facebook To Google Photos

In an announcement by Facebook yesterday, the company rolled out the ability to transfer your photos from Facebook to Google photos. The feature was only in Europe for a while but now it’s available for everyone.

Facebook Transfer to Google Photos

The feature enables users to directly port a copy of their photos From Facebook to Google photos service via encrypted transfer. This means you no longer have to download and manually upload photos yourself.

Facebook users can find the option to “Transfer a copy of your photos and videos” under the Your Facebook Information settings menu. Here’s a simple graphic to help you transfer your photos easier:

Facebook debuted the feature in Ireland at the back end of last year. They only recently gave the feature to more international markets earlier namely the US and Canada in April. If you are worried about security…

We’ve kept privacy and security as top priorities, so all data transferred will be encrypted and people will be asked to enter their password before a transfer is initiated.

Thankfully, now all Facebook users can tap in. Currently, the choice of where you can port your photos remains limited to Google Photos. Hopefully, we’ll be able to store our photos elsewhere soon.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook says support for other services is being built out. However, this requires collaborating developers to build the necessary adapters for photos APIs. This then depends on wider participation in an underpinning open-source effort, called the Data Transfer Project (DTP).

Seems like a lot of work but get enough minds behind it and we’ll most likely see this feature build up in no time… Fingers crossed.