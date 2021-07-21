Netflix Finally Confirms Its Expansion Into Mobile Games

After months full of speculation, Netflix finally confirmed its plan to venture into gaming. This move is seen as one of the biggest changes yet to the streaming service but one that will excite lots of people across the world.

Of course, this move had been hinted at last week when the firm hired a new VP of Game Development. But it was just a matter of time before the service confirmed this new venture.

As a start, Netflix will begin by entering the mobile gaming space. This was made clear in a letter to investors, saying:

“We’re also in the early stages of further expanding into games, building on our earlier efforts around interactivity (eg, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and our Stranger Things games. We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series. Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices. We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.”

According to Netflix, this “race to entertain consumers” will be met by big competitors including Fortnite’s developers, Epic Games. The firm also mentioned YouTube and TikTok as well. This shows how Netflix is not just setting its eyes on the game service but the whole Netflix app. So, the new gaming service can be seen as a move to boost the app’s growth in a space that has been dominated by those mentioned.

It is still not clear what the mobile gaming approach will be nor the kind of games we will get to see first. However, it is clear that this move is the biggest Netflix has made since its shift from the good old DVDs.