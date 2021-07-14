How To Sign Up For Windows 11 Preview Installation

Windows 11 has been here for some time but only for a select few. This is because the new operating system, unfortunately, has certain hardware requirements thus disqualifying a number of Windows 10 users.

Windows 11 will only support Intel Processors starting from 8th Gen and above and newer Intel Core processors like Apollo Lake and newer Pentium and Celeron processors. As for AMD processors, Windows 11 supports AMD Ryzen 2000 and newer processors, and 2nd Gen or newer EPYC chips.

So, you might already have a PC that meets all the necessary requirements but have no idea how to be up for the Windows 11 preview installation. To get the latest or unreleased version of Windows, you have to be part of the Windows Insider programme. This will also require you to have a functioning Microsoft User Account (Create account (live.com)).

Windows 11 Insider Programme

If you have Windows 10, then it will be super easy for you to become a Windows Insider. This is how you sign up:

Go to Settings. Click Update & Security. Scroll down the Update & Security navigation bar and click Windows Insider Programme. In the main window to the right, you will be prompted to sign in with your Microsoft User Account. There are three channels that you can choose from based on why you want the preview. From safest to most risky they are Release Preview, Beta and Dev.

Unfortunately, getting the most out of the current version needs you to be in the riskiest channel, Dev. This goes well to show how rough and unpolished the new OS currently is.