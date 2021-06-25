As the excitement and anticipation around Windows 11 get real, it’s turning into a disappointment for a lot of people and why you may ask? Turns out the new requirements for supported devices lock out quite a lot of people from the new OS.

Microsoft has updated its minimum hardware requirements, and Windows 11 will only support Intel Processors starting from 8th Gen and above and newer Intel Core processors like Apollo Lake and newer Pentium and Celeron processors. As for AMD processors, Windows 11 supports AMD Ryzen 2000 and newer processors, and 2nd Gen or newer EPYC chips.

Disappointed? So are we. This announcement locks out millions of existing Windows 10 devices from upgrading to Windows 11. If you’re not sure whether your current device will support Windows 11, you can download Microsoft’s PC Health App and check whether the new OS will work on your device. Devices that are not supported will get an “update not recommended” warning alert while trying to install Windows 11, but the OS should still install. Whether it will work 100% is something else altogether.

Intel Chips That Support Windows 11:

Intel 8th Gen (Coffee Lake)

Intel 9th Gen (Coffee Lake Refresh)

Intel 10th Gen (Comet Lake)

Intel 10th Gen (Ice Lake)

Intel 11th Gen (Rocket Lake)

Intel 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

Intel Xeon Skylake-SP

Intel Xeon Cascade Lake-SP

Intel Xeon Cooper Lake-SP

Intel Xeon Ice Lake-SP

AMD Chips That Support Windows 11:

AMD Ryzen 2000

AMD Ryzen 3000

AMD Ryzen 4000

AMD Ryzen 5000

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2000

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000

AMD EPYC 2nd Gen

AMD EPYC 3rd Gen

Oh, there’s more. Windows 11 will require UEFI Secure Boot. While the same was required for Windows 10, users could still enjoy the OS without the feature enabled. However, with Windows 11, this will be compulsory (just like having a Microsoft account). This means users will have to dig through BIOS settings to enable secure boot just to enjoy Windows 11.

For a full list of hardware requirements for Windows 11 supported devices, see Microsoft’s official site: