Airtel Kenya Customers Will Start Receiving Free 100MB Data Daily

Airtel Kenya has today launched a new consumer offer dubbed ‘Good Morning Kenya- Amkia 100MB FREE’. The new campaign is set to see customers across the country enjoy free 100MB data daily from 5 am to 8 am. To access this new offer, all customers have to is opt-in via the *544# menu and wait to enjoy the free data.

According to Airtel, this free 100MB will only be redeemable once per day and will not spill over to the next day. This means the data expires as soon as the midnight hour hits. Customers can check and confirm their data balance through the 544 menu and follow the options for balance check.

Customers who happen to have existing data subscriptions will have the 100MB data added over and will consume it first before the use of their active bundle. Once customers deplete the free data, they can continue to browse on their active bundle or purchase a new bundle from the various affordable offers available.

“We are offering all our customers the opportunity to experience our products and services. Through this new offer, all Airtel customers will enjoy free data access to early morning news and information as well as connect with their family and friends on social media. Now, more customers will be able to enjoy this and other offers while relying on our newly upgraded network that ensures fast data speeds and extensive coverage all over the country,” Airtel Kenya’s managing director Prasanta Das Sarma said in a statement.

This move comes a few days after one of the firm’s rivals Telkom Kenya announced a new campaign that will see first-time subscribers get free 1GB data every month for life. So, there definitely seems to be a trend in giving out free data which leaves the customers as the winners.