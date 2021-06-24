New Telkom Customers are about to be the luckiest people thanks to a new offer that will see them receive a lifetime value of 1GB of mobile internet data for free, every month. Dubbed Madaraka Life, this offer will see users who register with Telkom from today get 100 minutes of talk time to make Telkom-to-Telkom calls bundled up with the free data. All one will have to do is make a one-time payment of KES 100 and be sorted for the duration they remain as a Telkom subscriber.

This lifetime offer will also have the customer automatically registered to T-Kash, Telkom’s mobile money service and receive an instant cashback of KES 50 to their wallet. According to Telkom Kenya, this is all in a bid to ensure easier access to its services.

“Making calls and being able to connect to the internet is now a basic need for all,” said Telkom Kenya’s CEO Mugo Kibati. “In this age of increased virtual communications, Telkom fully understands how important access to communications services is to all Kenyans. Telkom is therefore making this commitment to empowering Kenyans with this digital independence that they seek; giving them easier access to essential technology services that continue to simplify our lifestyles.”

“Madaraka Life is in line with the spirit of Madaraka; valuing Kenyan freedom – giving Kenyans the opportunity to pursue their goals and live their dreams thereby becoming truly independent,” he added.

According to Telkom, the offer is set to kick off in Nairobi as it progresses to roll out in other regions across the country. To access it, customers will simply have to dial *444*58#.

This move follows an announcement made by the telco on the eve of this year’s Madaraka Day (June 1st) stating that it would be offering Kenyans “important access key to their own ‘digital independence’, for the Madaraka season and beyond.