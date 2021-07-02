How To Stream Euro 2020’s Belgium vs Italy Online

The Euro 2020 quarter-finals are upon us and like all the previous rounds, these upcoming fixtures are set to be exciting. The stakes are even higher now more than ever in the competition with the best 8 so far now battling it out for the final four positions. We did get to see the defending European champions Portugal and the world champions France who stood as favourites get knocked out. So, it is definitely up to either Belgium or Italy to run all the way to the finals for a chance to lift the European trophy.

So who between these two national teams will walk out of the Allianz Arena having made one more step deeper in the tournament. Here are the various platforms you can use to catch the action:

Install Streaming Apps On Your TV Or Firestick

Android TV or firestick owners are quite lucky to have a wide list of apps they can install and try to get streaming links to catch the action live. These apps are obviously not legal but have been used by many before and have proven to work seamlessly. So why not get to it as well?

They include Kodi, Mobdro, and Terrarium. These apps offer a whole lot of options that you can use to connect to live sports without having to submit to the overpriced TV subscriptions. Of course, you will have to learn your way into how they work once you have successfully installed them in order to benefit. Fortunately, they are not as complex as you would think.

Streaming on Mobile Devices

TotalSportek is one site that we have found to be quite useful in streaming football matches in various leagues. The site offers a wide variety of options uploaded by different people with links to various sports as well.

However, you will have to make sure that whatever device you are using to stream via the site is as secure as possible since the hosts of the links can get to spy on you.

DStv Now

Multichoice has been trying to move beyond the infamous “decoder first” policy and this was basically the first step. DStv Now is a mobile streaming service that subscribers can use while on the go.

Unfortunately, to have this service working for you, you must have an account with the pay-TV service of the same name. This then ends up locking you in and forcing you to own a decoder, whose viewing packages aren’t cheap at all.

But if you feel you have to own one, there is no pain in going for it.

Showmax Pro

Football fans and regular subscribers were treated to the good news of the new package by Multichoice’s streaming service. Dubbed, Showmax Pro, the package now offers all live matches from Premier League, FA Cup, English League Cup, EFL, La Liga, Serie A, PSL and many more.

Luckily, the Multichoice-owned streaming site was granted rights in May to air the ongoing Euro 2020 matches.

Showmax Pro Mobile costs you KES 1050 per month but is only limited to your smartphone. The Pro option will make you spend KES 2,100 quality letting you use two devices simultaneously.

Startimes ON

China-based pay-TV firm happens to be the service that currently holds the rights to broadcast the UEFA Europa League competition. So, viewers should expect to get a piece of the action if they are subscribed to it on StarTimes’ World Football channel.

The competition is also available for streaming on StarTimes ON mobile app available on both Android and iOS. The competition’s matches are available on a fee that one can currently pay to gain access to. Luckily, one doesn’t have to own a Startimes decoder to access the matches.