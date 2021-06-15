Huawei Freebuds 4i is Now Available in Kenyan Stores

Huawei has now launched its awaited Freebuds 4i, the firm’s whole-new TWS earphones that are meant to offer a number of decent features. The Huawei Freebuds 4i will be retailing at KES 9,999 in all retail stores across the country including Safaricom outlets.

The earbuds will look very familiar to many with their in-ear design and a stem that is said to be thicker compared to its predecessor, Freebuds 3i. Luckily, the earbuds are shipped with three pairs of rubber tips that you can change based n your ear size.

The stem houses the touch sensors that users can then use to remotely control their music playback by pausing/playing and skipping forward/backwards.

Noise-cancelling is also a feature that comes with the earbuds which is a factor that would really set them apart from earbuds of similar prices.

Huawei Freebuds 4i have a 55mAh power cell in each bud, and the case has a 215mAh capacity. The company claims a 10-hour continuous playback time at 50% volume with ANC turned off, and AAC mode enabled.

As it stands, various reviews have found the earbuds to work seamlessly with Huawei smartphones which clearly indicates intentions to create an ‘ecosystem’. This includes the Huawei AI Life app that offer several controls and settings for the Freebuds.

Speaking of the soon to be launched product, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie said, “Huawei FreeBuds 4i carries the innate qualities of the FreeBuds family, with active noise cancellation (ANC), superior battery life and crystal clear sound quality. It also features trendier personal elements to become the “go-to” earbuds for everyone and share the convenience and charm of new technology with more people. This is the ideal accessory that you must have when going about your day to day activities.”