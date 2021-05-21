Twitter Rolls Out DM Search bar To Android Users

Twitter users on Android will now be able to search Twitter to find various conversations they’ve had previously. This is instead of just having to scroll through the endless list in hopes of finding what exactly you’re looking for.

The company began rolling out the DM search bar to Android on May 13th, about two years after it first appeared on iOS. The social network also plans to expand how helpful the bar is by surfacing older chats and even actual words one has typed in those conversations “later this year”. As for now, one can only search for the names of the people you’ve spoken to.

“We’ve brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones. Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We’re working on releasing that later this year!” read the tweet from Twitter Support.

Twitter Verification Badge Qualification

This rollout was followed by the social network’s update to who exactly is eligible for the coveted Twitter verification badge. The company took to its timeline with a new list of qualifications for accounts to get the famous blue tick.

As updated on one of our articles, accounts that wish to apply for verification must fit these categories:

Government

Companies, brands and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Other than that, your account should have followed the following: