Here’s A List of Who Can Apply For Twitter Verification

Finally, after years of asking, Twitter is now letting its users apply for verification for the first time since 2017. Yes, this is your chance to finally get the oh-so coveted Checkmark of honour.

Twitter Verification: The Process

The blue badge is one of the ways we help people distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest. In a rather much-anticipated announcement, the Twitter Verification page announced that users can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings!

Dear “can you verify me” –– Save your Tweets and DMs, there’s a new official way to apply for a blue badge, rolling out over the next few weeks. You can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings! -Your verified blue badge source pic.twitter.com/2d1alYZ02M — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

How To Apply

Open the application link under “Verified” in your account settings:

Select which eligible category matches your account Choose how you’d like Twitter to confirm your identity Submit the request and Twitter will let you know when you can expect a decision

The company says you should expect a result in a few days after your application. However, this could take up to a few weeks depending on how many open applications are in our queue so fingers crossed.

If Twitter approves your application, you’ll see the blue badge automatically on your profile.

Who’s eligible?

To qualify for a blue badge, your account must be: ✅ Authentic

✅ Notable

✅ Active — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

Aside from that, to qualify for verification, you must fit the criteria of one of the six categories listed below:

Government

Companies, brands and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Additionally, your account must:

The account must have a profile name and image

Have been logged into in the last 6 months

Have a confirmed email address or phone number

No 12-hour or 7-day lockouts for violating our rules in the past 12 months

Accounts not eligible: