Here’s A List of Who Can Apply For Twitter Verification

Anfernee Onamu  By
Finally, after years of asking, Twitter is now letting its users apply for verification for the first time since 2017. Yes, this is your chance to finally get the oh-so coveted Checkmark of honour.

Twitter Verification: The Process

The blue badge is one of the ways we help people distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest. In a rather much-anticipated announcement, the Twitter Verification page announced that users can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings!

How To Apply

Open the application link under “Verified” in your account settings:

  1. Select which eligible category matches your account
  2. Choose how you’d like Twitter to confirm your identity
  3. Submit the request and Twitter will let you know when you can expect a decision

The company says you should expect a result in a few days after your application. However, this could take up to a few weeks depending on how many open applications are in our queue so fingers crossed.

If Twitter approves your application, you’ll see the blue badge automatically on your profile.

Who’s eligible?

Aside from that, to qualify for verification, you must fit the criteria of one of the six categories listed below:

  • Government
  • Companies, brands and organizations
  • News organizations and journalists
  • Entertainment
  • Sports and gaming
  • Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Additionally, your account must:

  • The account must have a profile name and image
  • Have been logged into in the last 6 months
  • Have a confirmed email address or phone number  
  • No 12-hour or 7-day lockouts for violating our rules in the past 12 months
Accounts not eligible:  
  • Parody, newsfeed, commentary, & unofficial fan accounts  
  • Pets & fictional characters
  • Accounts associated with coordinated harmful activity/hateful content
  • Accounts that have violated Twitter Platform manipulation & spam policy

