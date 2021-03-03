How To Get Verified On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

The blue checkmark is becoming more and more of a necessity as we go through life. Be it for your organization or personal page, the checkmark brings in some sort of validation to yourself and your followers. So let’s talk about how to get verified.

How To Get Verified

Verification is how you prove that your account is the authentic presence of a notable public figure, celebrity or global brand. If it means people will respect you more or take you that much more seriously, then you should get it.

Fortunately, many companies are making it easier to request verification. Most notably Facebook and Instagram where you can now apply for verification.

Verification shows that you’ve taken the extra step to take your social media presence seriously. Also, it offers exceptional credibility.

Instagram

Go to your profile and tap the hamburger icon in the top right corner Tap Settings at the bottom Go To Account Hit Request Verification Fill in the application form. Your legal name

Your “known as” or working name (if applicable)

Select your category or industry (for example: blogger/influencer, sports, news/media, business/brand/organization, etc.)

You also need to submit a photo of your official government ID. For individuals, that could be a driver’s license or passport. For businesses, a utility bill, your articles of incorporation, or tax filings will do. Tap Send.

Facebook

Here, you’ll need to submit a request form for consideration for verification. It’s short and simple. You can get it here:

Follow the rest of the steps and you should have a response in either 48 hrs or 45 days. (Crazy timings I know, but that’s social media for you.) To increase your chances, have a full profile and good reason to be verified. Or just be famous. We also have an in-depth article on how Journalists can get verified.

Twitter

Twitter used to have open requests for verification however, they took it down and stated that they would relaunch it. It is not yet up but we will update you once it is up.