Despite the decreasing interest in tablets from users and companies alike, Apple always seems to be the most consistent manufacturer when it comes to the iPad lineup. This is so much so that they have begun attracting rivals more with the likes of Samsung also trying to keep up. The 2021 M1 iPad Pro promises to be one of the most powerful of its kind as it is powered by the new M1 chip.

The processor itself has proven everyone wrong by providing astonishing performance figures in the MacBook and iMac lineups. So, there is no doubt that the iPad Pro is turning more and more into an independent device that users can get to use as a laptop.

If you have any doubts, there are various reviews already that I’ve been watching which might of great help to you.

M1 iPad Pro Reviews To Watch

When it comes to total in-depth reviews, there is no better YouTuber to check out than MKBHD who gives a description of every single spec and design detail that comes with the M1 iPad Pro.

Of course, there are some out there who just want an unboxing experience and first-look impressions to know how it feels to buy the M1 iPad Pro. For that, I found videos from SuperSaf and Justine to be really helpful when it comes to that.

Now, I would not be serving any justice if I did not include my favourite tech YouTuber Dave Lee aka Dave2D (Yes, I said it). He gives a really comprehensive review of the iPad’s new MiniLED display, the new facial tracking camera tech and the M1 chip’s performance.

The iPad Pro has proven to be a valuable collectable for modern designers and content creators. Featuring the M1 chip, there definitely is no better way to test the tablet’s performance than through video and photo editing. Matti Happoja and Peter Mckinnon do that fantastically though some of you might find the latter to have an interesting format.