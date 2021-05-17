Twitter Blue Subscription Service Could Cost You KES 321 To Edit Tweets

Aside from the age-old question, what is the meaning of life, Tweeps asking for an edit button on Twitter has to be the second most requested feature. Now it looks like the latter finally has an answer to it. Twitter recently suggested that they would be releasing a Blue Subscription feature for a price. Notably, we expect it to include features like an edit button.

Twitter Blue Subscription: The Edit Button Saga

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted Saturday that she’s discovered how much a subscription will cost and what it will be called. Twitter Blue, Wong says, will cost $2.99 per month, and will include:

An Undo Tweets feature

Bookmark collections (the “folders in bookmark”)

Twitter is working on Bookmark Collections 🔖 🗂 aka the “folders in bookmark” that lots of folks have asked for 🙂 pic.twitter.com/wUCEYca94i — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 14, 2021

Wong says it appears Twitter is working on a tiered subscription model. For example, users on higher-priced tiers could enjoy premium experiences, such as a clutter-free news reading experience.

Earlier, Jane suggested an edit button would be coming soon so we expect a similar implementation. From the GIF she posted, you can see the timer runs for about five to six seconds before the tweet is sent.

This means the feature will give you a window of five to six seconds to cancel the tweet. If not, Twitter will automatically post the tweet on the timeline.

The question is, are you willing to pay for these features?