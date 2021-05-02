Trends In Kenya This Week: Curfew and Fake Friends with Azziad

Another week and a lot is happening. Most notably the presidential announcement about curfew and a fake friends test with Azziad. Let’s see how it all went down.

Curfew Times and Azziad Trilogies

Earlier in the week, Azziad took to Twitter to tell her followers that they should test if their friends are real or fake. Here’s the video:

Azziad trending after posting up video about fake friends pic.twitter.com/IVOMDpUnJw — Boombuzz Kenya (@BoombuzzKE) April 27, 2021

Azziad fake friends test

The test asks that if you want to know if your friends are real, you should test them by creating a fake scenario. The scenario should be of you in a really bad situation and seeing how many will really help you.

The video blew up and people had carried reactions to it.

@AzziadNasenya theory is bullshit. What if I wasn't in a capacity to help you at that time🤷. Furthermore nobody is mandated is always stay by your side. In my opinion she's overthinking and putting a lot of expectations on friendship. It's not right — Rayan (@rolzqueen) April 27, 2021

Rolz queen has a point here. You might be in a problem but so could your friends. You could be expecting monetary help but all one can offer is their quality time.

This one had to be my favourite. This walk just kills it.

Azziad akienda kucreate fake scenarios to find real friends pic.twitter.com/aSxBfCHnpz — A Cold Watermelon ❄🍉 (@OkiogaTerry) April 27, 2021

That one there was a violation, personally I wouldn’t have it.

she's ok with fake nails and image lakini kwa fake friends is where she draws the line. — DCR (@decryptorX) April 27, 2021

This is your chance to text back that special someone.

Seeing Azziad talk of fake scenarios made me realise I always kept it real with you, but the scenarios were different. Gimme one last chance to make you my first. I miss you pic.twitter.com/UqjeY61vIi — A Cold Watermelon ❄🍉 (@OkiogaTerry) April 27, 2021

What do you think?

Curfew Saga

Ask and you shall receive:

I wish there was a way this curfew would end and restaurants open before end May. It’s soo rough out there. — #iAmERO #STARBOY (@akilahmed_) April 26, 2021

Over the last few weeks, Kenyans have been asking the president to open the country and they got the fruits of their labour. In brief:

Restaurants and bars open until 7pm Hospital visits one person per day Religious institutions open to 1/3 of the congregation Curfew moved to 10pm Schools to reopen according to dates issued by Ministry of education. (May 10th) In-county Cessation of movements lifted.

Kenyans were a bit pleased but not all had the same response.

To be honest all I was waiting for was the reopening of restaurants/eateries.#Curfew — Nelly Alili (@AliliSimply) May 1, 2021

The preparations began early:

Curfew moved to 10:00pm. Kenyans at 9:55pm pic.twitter.com/t31QFmJXfF — Malkia Wa Kizazi Kipya🌟 (@AishaWanjiku_) May 1, 2021

‘Lockdown’ measures lifted: Movement in, out of Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kajiado & Machakos restored. Nationwide curfew hours across changed to 10 PM – 4 AM. Schools to be reopened on May 10th as earlier scheduled #CitizenWeekend pic.twitter.com/ZM4Xg1NHTs — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 1, 2021

With the new regulations, what are your plans for the next few weeks?

Whatever that is, take care of yourself and think of others before you do anything.