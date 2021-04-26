WhatsApp is Testing On A New 24-Hour Disappearing Messages Option

WhatsApp has begun testing a 24-hour option for disappearing messages on Android, iOS and desktop, as per a report. The online messaging app already has a feature that lets users set a week’s time for disappearing messages. Through this option, WhatsApp now gets to compete with rival apps like Telegram.

As reported by WABetainfo, WhatsApp does not intend to replace the 7-day option with the 24-hour option. The screenshot shared by the platform just shows the 24-hour option in the section where users enable/disable disappearing messages for personal and group chats.

The feature was previously only available for group chat admins. However, the company has recently released an update for iOS that allows all participants in a group to change the Disappearing Messages setting by default. WhatsApp is also testing the ability to bring the disappearing photos feature to both Android and iOS platforms.

Additionally, the app is reported to be testing a voice messages playback speed feature on the public beta channel. The feature had been enabled for a few users on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.4 but was disabled with the release of a new WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.9.5 update the very next day.

Terms of Service

All this has been coming out alongside news of the app starting to present new in-app alerts about its Terms of Service. The rollout began for those who hadn’t previously accepted them both on Android and iOS.

The terms are quite similar to the one seen previously as they require users to accept the privacy policy changes. According to WhatsApp, messages and calls on personal accounts will be end-to-end encrypted. This means that WhatsApp and Facebook will not be able to see or track them. Moreover, they cannot be shared with the two and only the recipients can see or listen to them.