PlayStation Plans To Move Some of Its Video Games To Smartphones

There is no doubt to any gaming enthusiast that Sony has been capitalising when it comes to PlayStation exclusive video games. Now, reports are coming out claiming that the company is planning to push the brand into the mobile gaming market.

The tech company is reported to have posted a job advertisement for the position of Head of Mobile, Play Studios, SIE. This position allegedly requires the candidate to “be responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve as the Head of this new business unit within PlayStation Studios.”

If this is true, then it would far into confirming what Sony is planning to do to get into the mobile gaming market and hopefully give PlayStation a much bigger fanbase.

The job description spotted by Euro Gamer also mentions that the candidate will have to “focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.” This means that some of the most popular game titles from Sony’s well-known franchises might be adapted for mobile. This would be quite exciting seeing games like God of War compatible with smartphones and tablet-sized device.

This move to bring the PlayStation brand to Android was hinted at previously when the Sony Xperia Play smartphone in 2011 offered close to 60 classic PlayStation games.

Currently, PlayStation already has a few games and apps available for mobile users. This includes Run Sackboy! Run!, Uncharted: Fortune Hunter, God of War | Mimir’s Vision AR app as well as some PlayStation 4 PlayLink titles. Sony also has a dedicated mobile publishing label, PlayStation Mobile, Inc.

But before we get too ahead of ourselves here, it is safe to consider that it will take a while before we see this project executed. This is mostly because the job ad states that a roadmap will need to be developed for a timeframe that could be three to five years.