How To Stream PSG vs Bayern Munich and Champions League Matches

Anyone that watched last week’s UCL matches can attest to the wonderful quality of football we were treated to in the first legs of the competition’s quarter-finals. And there is no doubt that Bayern Munich vs PSG was on top of the lists with the end-to-end game full of quality goals.

The French football club is currently on the advantage leading 3-2 but it is quite clear that the German champions are set to make a comeback. So, it is absolutely certain that we will be getting an action-packed match.

This week will also see other clubs look to make comebacks including Liverpool against Real Madrid, FC Porto vs Chelsea and Dortmund vs Manchester City. So here’s how you can get a glimpse of these matches:

Install Streaming Apps On Your TV Or Firestick

Android TV or firestick owners are quite lucky to have a wide list of apps they can install and try to get streaming links to catch the action live. These apps are obviously not legal but have been used by many before and have proven to work seamlessly. So why not get to it as well?

They include Kodi, Mobdro, and Terrarium. These apps offer a whole lot of options that you can use to connect to live sports without having to submit to the overpriced TV subscriptions. Of course, you will have to learn your way into how they work once you have successfully installed them in order to benefit. Fortunately, they are not as complex as you would think.

Streaming on Mobile Devices

TotalSportek is one site that we have found to be quite useful in streaming football matches in various leagues. The site offers a wide variety of options uploaded by different people with links to various sports as well.

However, you will have to make sure that whatever device you are using to stream via the site is as secure as possible since the hosts of the links can get to spy on you.

DStv Now

Multichoice has been trying to move beyond the infamous “decoder first” policy and this was basically the first step. DStv Now is a mobile streaming service that subscribers can use while on the go.

Unfortunately, to have this service working for you, you must have an account with the pay-TV service of the same name. This then ends up locking you in and forcing you to own a decoder, whose viewing packages aren’t cheap at all.

But if you feel you have to own one, there is no pain in going for it.