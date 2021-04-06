Xiaomi To Launch Redmi Note 10 Series Smartphones in Kenya

Phones are launching hard and fast in 2021. The competition is tough and the competitors are getting tougher. In this case, we’re taking a look at the Redmi Note 10 Series Launching in Kenya.

Redmi Note 10 Series Launches in Kenya

Xiaomi will be launching the devices on the 10th of April in Kenya. Specifically, the following are the models that will be launched;

– Redmi Note 10 Pro – (Variants – 6+64GB/ 6+128GB/ 8+128GB)

– Redmi Note 10 – (Variants – 4+64GB/ 4+128GB / 6+128GB)

Below is the full spec list for both smartphones.

REDMI NOTE 1O SPECIFICATIONS

6.43” 2400 x 1080 AMOLED Dot-Display

Cameras 48MP Main wide-angle camera 8MP ultra-wide camera 2MP macro camera 2MP depth sensor 13MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 5,000mAh 33W in-box charger

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 678

4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB*

Colours*: Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green

IP53 Splash-proof tested

Side fingerprint sensor

REDMI NOTE 10 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

120Hz 2400 x 1080 AMOLED 6.67” DotDisplay

Cameras 108MP wide-angle camera 8MP ultra-wide camera 5MP tele-macro camera 2MP depth sensor

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G, MIUI 12 based on Android 11

Storage: 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB*

Battery & Charging: 5,020mAh (typ) high-capacity battery • 33W fast charging

Arc side fingerprint sensor

Colours*: Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze

IP 53 Splash-proof tested**

Dual speakers

Xiaomi also notes that they will give out 200 Mi band 5’s for people who will be watching the Launch event. Additionally, for those that want to Pre-order, this will start on the 10th after the launch. Each pre-order will come packed with a FREE mi band 5 as well.