Xiaomi Reveals New Flagship With OLED Screen At The Back

Xiaomi took to the stage to announce its latest flagship, the Mi 11 Ultra. The high-end smartphone is based on the new Mi 11 but is designed to offer a much more advanced camera system. The rear camera module even consists of a small secondary screen.

The camera setup packs three lenses at the back. This includes a 1/1.12-inch 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide, and a 48-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto.

What fascinates the most on that module is the small 1.1-inch 126 X 294 OLED display that has a peak brightness of 45 nits. According to Xiaomi, the screen can be used as a selfie viewfinder, an always-on display or a way to check notifications when the face is placed face-down. Despite the explanations, it is difficult why others wouldn’t classify it as more of a gimmick.

The phone is generally big, with dimensions of 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.38mm and a weight of 234g. The most noticeable part is the rear camera bump as it sticks out loud and is even much more glossy compared to the general chassis. The handset has IP68 protection and comes in black or white versions.

Other than the secondary screen, the phone features a 6.8-inch 120Hz 1440p OLED primary display that is powered by a Snapdragon 88 processor. As far as this year’s flagships go, that will probably be the highest you can go. The chip lies alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. All this is juiced up by the phone’s 5000mAh battery that now supports 67W wireless and cable fast charging.

The company did not announce the smartphone’s official price although it is expected to cost around the same as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. We are not used to seeing Xiaomi launch its flagship devices in Kenya so it is difficult to tell whether we’ll get to see it on shelves.