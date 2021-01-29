For a couple of years, many companies have been talking about Air Charging, including Apple but it looks like Xiaomi are closest to achieving this feat. The company has announced “Mi Air Charge Technology,”. They claim it is a wireless charging system that is able to charge devices “within a radius of several meters.”

Xiaomi Air Charging

There’s not too much about the tech now but Xiaomi is pretty confident in it being a prospect sooner rather than later. They claim that multiple devices can be charged at 5W at the same time.

“Soon our living room devices, including speakers, desk lamps etc, will all be built upon a wireless power supply design. This will make us completely free of wires, making our living rooms truly wireless.”

According to Xiaomi, physical obstacles apparently don’t reduce charging efficiency.

Xiaomi says the technology will also work with smartwatches and fitness bracelets. However, for now, at least, there are no commercial products this year, and neither did they provide a timeline of a release.

How it Will Work

Here’s how Mi Air Charge Technology works, in Xiaomi’s words:

The core technology of Xiaomi’s remote charging lies in space positioning and energy transmission. Xiaomi’s charging pile has five phase interference antennas built-in, which can accurately detect the location of the smartphone. A phase control array with 144 antennas transmits millimeter-wide waves directly to the phone through beamforming.

On the smartphone side, Xiaomi has a miniaturized antenna array with built-in “beacon antenna” and “receiving antenna array”. Beacon antenna broadcasts position information with low power consumption. The receiving antenna array with 14 antennas converts the millimetre wave signal through the rectifier circuit. This will essentially turn the sci-fi charging experience into reality.

Pretty crazy right? Well, until we see some proof, all we can do is wait and see.