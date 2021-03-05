Safaricom Subscribers To Get Free 500MB Daily, But There’s a Catch

Safaricom launched the second edition of the “Browse Bila Waas” campaign that will see subscribers get free 500MB daily bonus data whenever they buy a no-expiry data bundle.

The promotion is set to see Safaricom subscribers enjoy more internet for less on Kenya’s best network. Both prepay and postpay customers will be able to access their personalised data bundles on *544# under the option “0- Special Data Deals.”

The campaign is planned to run till the 23rd of May 2021 with the bonus 500MB data being valid until midnight of the same day of purchase. This could be a huge bummer for anyone that gets th bonus just a few hours before the expiry time.

“Safaricom exists to transform lives. By expanding our network coverage, giving our customers more data for less and availing affordable 4G devices, we seek to empower more Kenyans to tap into the opportunities that come with internet access,” said the telco’s CEO, Peter Ndegwa.

The campaign launches at a time when there has been growing demand for data which has seen Safaricom make more plans to accommodate that. This includes a partnership with Google to enable customers to acquire quality 4G devices via flexible payment plans.

Currently, the Neon Ray Pro, which is bundled with free WhatsApp for 3 months, is available at all Safaricom shops, Masoko and dealer outlets at a discounted price of KES 3,999.

Customers can also acquire the device by making a deposit of KES 500 and paying KES 20 daily for the balance via Lipa Mdogo Mdogo.