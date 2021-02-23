Safaricom has slashed the retail price of one of its proprietary smartphones under the Neon brand. The Neon Ray Pro that was selling for KES 5,999 will now retail in all stores across the country for KES 3,999.

The 33% price cut has been running for a few days now and is set to help more Kenyans join the smartphone revolution. Unlike previous discount offers, this is not a buy-one-get-one-free offer.

Knowing that the device is 4G-enabled as well, it could bee seen as an opportunity to make many shift to 4G, a move that has been part of Safaricom’s Maisha Ni Digital campaign.

The Safaricom Neon Ray Pro is your average budget smartphone that packs features meant to keep it in that price segment and nothing more.

This begins with the 5.5-inch display and the 5-megapixel front and rear cameras. Under the chassis lies 1GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage alongside a 2,500mAh battery.

The smartphone runs on Android Go which helps match the software demands on the basic hardware as well as save up on data and power.

Safaricom Neon Ray pro has been around for about 8 months now having launched in July last year as the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo service was kicking off as well.

Alongside the current discount, buyers of the device are also getting free access to WhatsApp for 3 months. Safaricom is also including an “educational bundle” from the Shupavu291 service for 3 months.

You can get the device on all Safaricom stores across the country as well as on Masoko.