Telkom Kenya Kicks Off 500MB Free Monthly Data for New Subscribers

Telkom Kenya today launched a new Welcome Offer for its new first-time subscribers. The offer is set to see all new subscribers receive discounted voice and data packages from the company for the first three months.

To enjoy this new offer, every new subscriber will be required to activate their SIM card with as little as KES 20. Every successful activation will see the subscriber enjoy free 500MB data per month for the first 90 days.

The new first-time subscribers will also be able to call at a discounted rate of KES 2 per minute across all networks throughout the 90-day period. Relative to the telco’s current Pay As You Go Voice rate, the KSh 2 voice call rate across networks is KSh1.50 less. The call offer will only apply to customers who register for pre-paid service.

Telkom’s Marketing Director Eric Achola unveiled the Welcome Offer saying, “We welcome new subscribers to the Telkom family, to experience our voice and data propositions at an introductory offer before they make an informed decision of their long term bundle of choice.”

This new offer comes a few months after Telkom Kenya also kicked off the Showmax Pro Mobile data bundles in partnership with Multichoice’s Showmax. The packages include:

A 30GB data bundle + 1-month Showmax Pro Mobile subscription for KSh1500 to stream Showmax Pro Mobile for up to 10 hours per day on a mobile device with a 1GB daily allocation.

A 45GB data bundle + 1-month subscription for KSh2000 to stream Showmax Pro for up to 15 hours per day, on a mobile device with a 1.5GB daily allocation.

The data allocation is valid for 30 days from the day of receipt. For example, if the first data allocation is received on 20 December 2020, it will be allocated daily until 19 January 2021. The deal is once-off and must be bought each 30-day period.