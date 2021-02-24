OPPO has been among the brands advocating for super-fast charging through new innovations under its VOOC(Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging ) tech.

Currently, OPPO boasts of having a 125W charge rate and 65W wireless flash charge tech. Although this tech has been associated with flagship smartphones, the company is slowly integrating fast charging into its mid-range devices.

The OPPO Reno 5 that was recently launched in Kenya features 50W fast wired charging which is impressive enough.

Other than OPPO, firms like Vivo, iQOO, Relame and OnePlus have also been adopting this tech under different brand names. It is reasonable to see why since these brands are under the same parent company as OPPO.

However, OPPO is looking to extend its territories with VOOC as it is willing to start licensing it to other tech companies. This was announced at the ongoing MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2021 in Shanghai.

Dubbed The Flash Initiative, the project will see the firm partner with various brands that wish to integrate the tech into their upcoming products.

Companies like Anker, FAW-Volkswagen and NXP Semiconductors have already partnered with OPPO to be part of this project.

The Partners’ Roles

Anker : one of the world’s leading consumer electronic brands, creates innovative products from power banks to chargers and vacuum cleaners to headphones. By working with OPPO, Anker will help to bring flash charging to millions of more people.

: one of the world’s leading consumer electronic brands, creates innovative products from power banks to chargers and vacuum cleaners to headphones. By working with OPPO, Anker will help to bring flash charging to millions of more people. FAW-Volkswagen : the joint venture between FAW Group and Volkswagen Group, will use OPPO’s unique charging IP to incorporate rapid charging into Volkswagen cars made in China, giving automobile drivers and passengers power on the go.

: the joint venture between FAW Group and Volkswagen Group, will use OPPO’s unique charging IP to incorporate rapid charging into Volkswagen cars made in China, giving automobile drivers and passengers power on the go. NXP Semiconductors: The chip manufacturer brings smart, connected solutions to a range of sectors, from smart cities to industrial, automotive, mobile and the home. Building on a longstanding relationship, NXP will implement several OPPO patents to support VOOC flash charging across its printed circuit board assemblies, meaning that flash charging could be more easily integrated into more automotive applications, public spaces and industrial settings

Smartphone consumers will now have more options for charging their devices wherever they are.

Speaking during the convention, Adler Feng Senior Director of Intellectual Property at OPPO said, “The Flash Initiative reflects OPPO’s belief in human-centric technologies that make a difference in people’s everyday lives. And thanks to our new partners, our proprietary technologies can reach more people than ever before. This is a vital step in freeing consumers to use their devices however they want, no matter what they need to do or where in the world they are.”