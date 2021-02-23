If you haven’t heard already, the OPPO Reno5 and Reno 5F have officially been released in Kenya and are already making quite the name for themselves. Mainly because of their seemingly high-end specs and reasonable price range. Let’s take a look at these specs and what they mean to you.

OPPO Reno5 and Reno 5 F features

We start off with the big brother, the Reno 5.

RENO 5

90Hz 6.43” 1080 x 2400 OLED Display

8GB+128GB or 12GB+256GB

64MP Main Camera, 32MP Selfie Camera

ColorOS 11.1 and Android 11, Snapdragon 720G

Colours: Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple and Crystal Silver

4310 mAH Battery

ultra-fast 50W flash charging

RENO 5F

Onto the small bother. The silent contender for the top spot on the midrange smartphone line up.

90Hz 6.43” 1080 x 2400 OLED Display

8GB+128GB

48MP main rear camera, and 32MP selfie camera

ColorOS 11.1 and Android 11, Snapdragon 720G

4310mAh Battery

30W VOOC Flash Charger

The phones also feature two industry firsts in the form of

AI Mixed Portrait – the first double exposure video effect for smartphone AI Highlight Video – Using intelligent light detection to combine Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms. This should significantly enhance video quality in dim and backlit scenes.

Prices in Kenya

The OPPO Reno5 and OPPO Reno5 F are available on pre-order exclusively on e-commerce sites Jumia, Kilimall and Masoko from February 22, 2021. This includes OPPO brand stores from February 23, 2021, until March 1, 2021.

The Reno5 will retail at KES 41,999. The Reno5 F, which starts selling on March 22, 2021, will retail at KES 31,999.

Which one are you looking to purchase?