OPPO’s Latest Devices, Reno 5 and Reno 5F Are Now Available in Kenya

OPPO has introduced two additions to its Reno series in the Kenyan market with the launch of the OPPO Reno5 and OPPO Reno5 F. In this article, we cover everything you need to know about it.

It's D-DAY and the #OPPOReno5Series is launching in less than an hour!

What about the phone do you wanna know? In the meantime, watch the unboxing below and catch the livestream at 10am:

OPPO Reno5 features

90Hz 6.43” 1080 x 2400 OLED Display

8GB+128GB or 12GB+256GB

64MP Main Camera, 32MP Selfie Camera

ColorOS 11.1 and Android 11, Snapdragon 765

Colours: Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple and Crystal Silver

4300 mAH Battery

ultra-fast 50W flash charging

OPPO Reno5 F features

1080 x 2400 AMOLED Display

48MP main rear camera, and 32MP selfie camera

30W VOOC Flash Charger

4310mAh Battery

8GB+128GB

ColorOS 11.1 and Android 11

The phones also feature two industry firsts in the form of

AI Mixed Portrait – the first double exposure video effect for smartphone AI Highlight Video – Using intelligent light detection to combine Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms. This should significantly enhance video quality in dim and backlit scenes.

Prices and Preorder Dates

The prices have been announced and PreOrder dates confirmed.

The OPPO Reno5 is available on pre-order exclusively on e-commerce sites Jumia, Kilimall and Masoko on February 22, 2021. This includes OPPO brand stores from February 23, 2021, until March 1, 2021.

The Reno5 will retail at KES 41,999. The Reno5 F, which starts selling on March 22, 2021, will retail at KES 31,999. Customers who place a pre-order via the e-commerce platforms will additionally receive a

A pair of free Enco W11 wireless earphones An OPPO backpack A Bluetooth speaker

Those who pre-order from the retail stores will receive