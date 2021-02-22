Smartphones

OPPO’s Latest Devices, Reno 5 and Reno 5F Are Now Available in Kenya

OPPO has introduced two additions to its Reno series in the Kenyan market with the launch of the OPPO Reno5 and OPPO Reno5 F. In this article, we cover everything you need to know about it.

OPPO Reno5 features

  • 90Hz 6.43” 1080 x 2400 OLED Display
  • 8GB+128GB or 12GB+256GB
  • 64MP Main Camera, 32MP Selfie Camera
  • ColorOS 11.1 and Android 11, Snapdragon 765
  • Colours: Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple and Crystal Silver
  • 4300 mAH Battery
  • ultra-fast 50W flash charging
OPPO Reno5 F features
  • 1080 x 2400 AMOLED Display
  • 48MP main rear camera, and 32MP selfie camera
  • 30W VOOC Flash Charger
  • 4310mAh Battery
  • 8GB+128GB
  • ColorOS 11.1 and Android 11

The phones also feature two industry firsts in the form of

  1. AI Mixed Portrait – the first double exposure video effect for smartphone
  2. AI Highlight Video – Using intelligent light detection to combine Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms. This should significantly enhance video quality in dim and backlit scenes. 

Prices and Preorder Dates

The OPPO Reno5 is available on pre-order exclusively on e-commerce sites Jumia, Kilimall and Masoko on February 22, 2021. This includes OPPO brand stores from February 23, 2021, until March 1, 2021.

The Reno5 will retail at KES 41,999. The Reno5 F, which starts selling on March 22, 2021, will retail at KES 31,999. Customers who place a pre-order via the e-commerce platforms will additionally receive a

  1. A pair of free Enco W11 wireless earphones
  2. An OPPO backpack
  3. A Bluetooth speaker

Those who pre-order from the retail stores will receive

  1. A pair of the Enco W11 wireless earphones
  2. An OPPO backpack
  3. Six months of screen protection plan.

