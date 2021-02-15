OPPO Set to Launch The Reno 5 That Charges From 0-100 in 48 Minutes

OPPO RENO 5 Release
“Today’s smartphone is not just a tool to record our memories – it’s a partner that empowers our own unique way of storytelling and archives the unforgettable stories we share with our friends and family,” said Muthoni Wachira, Head of Communications & Projects at OPPO Kenya.
Specifications
Let’s take a look at some of the specs this new model has to offer:
- 90Hz 6.43” 1080 x 2400 OLED Display
- 8GB+128GB or 12GB+256GB
- 64MP Main Camera, 32MP Selfie Camera
- ColorOS 11.1 and Android 11, Snapdragon 765
- Two colours: the “ever-changing colour” of Fantasy Silver and the Starry Black.
- 4300 mAH Battery
- ultra-fast 50W flash charging
Newest Features
The Reno5 will introduce an industry-first feature, the AI Mixed Portrait. This is the first double exposure video effect for smartphones. They also introduce AI Highlight Video, to significantly enhance video quality in dim and backlit scenes.
Launch Event
The launch event will be streamed live from 10.00 am. The viewers will get an opportunity to win prizes that include:
- two Reno5 devices
- An OPPO smartwatch
- Two Enco W11 wireless earphones.
It’s going to take a lot to beat the OPPO RENO 4 from last year but it looks like a contender already.
