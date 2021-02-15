OPPO Set to Launch The Reno 5 That Charges From 0-100 in 48 Minutes

2021 is deep into its second month and with that comes the release of new devices all over again. In this case, we’re taking a look at the latest OPPO smartphone, the Reno 5. The company is set to release the Reno5 and Reno5 F in the Kenyan market on February 22, 2021. They are dubbing it as the smartphone that lets you “Picture Life Together”.

OPPO RENO 5 Release

“Today’s smartphone is not just a tool to record our memories – it’s a partner that empowers our own unique way of storytelling and archives the unforgettable stories we share with our friends and family,” said Muthoni Wachira, Head of Communications & Projects at OPPO Kenya.

Specifications

Let’s take a look at some of the specs this new model has to offer:

90Hz 6.43” 1080 x 2400 OLED Display

8GB+128GB or 12GB+256GB

64MP Main Camera, 32MP Selfie Camera

ColorOS 11.1 and Android 11, Snapdragon 765

Two colours: the “ever-changing colour” of Fantasy Silver and the Starry Black.

4300 mAH Battery

ultra-fast 50W flash charging

Newest Features

The Reno5 will introduce an industry-first feature, the AI Mixed Portrait. This is the first double exposure video effect for smartphones. They also introduce AI Highlight Video, to significantly enhance video quality in dim and backlit scenes.

Launch Event

The launch event will be streamed live from 10.00 am. The viewers will get an opportunity to win prizes that include:

two Reno5 devices

An OPPO smartwatch

Two Enco W11 wireless earphones.

It’s going to take a lot to beat the OPPO RENO 4 from last year but it looks like a contender already.