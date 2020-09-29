The OPPO Reno 4 Officially Goes On Sale in Kenya

After its official launch in the Kenyan market last week, OPPO Reno 4 has now been released for sale in all OPPO stores across the country at KES 39,999.

The smartphone is meant to offer new features and a spec bump from its predecessor, the Reno 3. This is mostly associated with the camera as its packs AI functionality on its rear cameras and three new stabilisation modes for the front camera.

The OPPO Reno 4 features a 6.4-inch display, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor. The device also packs 8GB of memory with a huge 128GB space for storage. This is quite similar to what the Reno 3 offers.

OPPO also notes that this phone is the first of the Reno series to come in a new design technique dubbed “Reno Glow”. According to the brand, this is an innovative back design that combines a matte fingerprint-resistant texture with subtle glittery details. This is meant to give the phone’s Galactic Blue colour a more vibrant and glossier look.

The back also features a quad-camera module consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The display houses a hole punch 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The OPPO Reno 4 also runs on Android 10 with the company’s own ColorOS 7.2 at the top. Powering the device is a 4015 mAh battery with 30W fast charging through its USB Type-C port.

OPPO’s new smartwatch that launched together with the Reno 4 at a KES 24k retail price has also been made available for retail.