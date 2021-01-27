iPhone Users Urged To Update Their Phones Immediately. Here’s Why

Apple has now rolled out the new iOS 14.4 update and iPadOS 14.4 for supported iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices. The update is set to bring in a number of changes although they aren’t as significant as those of iOS 14.3.

However, the update is set to bring in essential security patches for vulnerabilities which Apple says “may have been exploited”. This includes a bug in the system’s code which could allow attackers to upload malware that elevates privileges on the device via malicious applications.

Additionally, there was an issue that had been identified in the Safari browser’s WebKit that could let an attacker cause arbitrary code execution. According to Apple, future updates will be able to address these vulnerabilities soon.

Some of the older devices that will be compatible with this update include:

iPhone 6s and later

iPad Air 2 and later

iPad mini 4 and later

iPod touch (7th generation)

Other than the security patches, the new iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 updates will bring in the ability for the camera to scan smaller QR codes. This is alongside an option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification for audio notifications.

Owners of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also now be notified if the camera installed on their device can’t be verified as a new, genuine Apple product.

This includes a delay in typing and word suggestions not appearing, and the incorrect language coming up for the keyboard in Messages.

Other issues fixed in iOS 14.4 are: