All Apple Devices That Will Get iOS 14, iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7 and Big Sur

If you watched the WWDC, you must be very excited about the new iOS and iPadOS. However, you might not be too sure if you are getting the update or not. Here’s a comprehensive list of all Apple devices getting the new updates.

iOS and iPadOS 14

If your device currently runs iOS and iPadOS 13, it’ll run iOS and iPadOS 14, too. No new devices are set to lose support this year.

For iOS 14, that includes the following devices:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iOS 14 will be out by the last quarter of the year, but a developer preview will be available to Apple Developer Program members starting today. There are plans for a public beta release for all iOS users in July.

While iPadOS 14 will be coming to all of these tablets:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Watch OS

The Apple Watch lineup is not so lucky though. WatchOS 7 will only run on the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5, with the Series 1 and Series 2 models both set to lose support.

Additionally, Apple warns that “not all features are available on all devices,” This means that even if your Apple Watch is getting the new update, it might not get all the new features depending on how old it is.

Big Sur

Lastly, there’s macOS Big Sur, which will run on the following Mac devices.

MacBook (2015 and later)

MacBook Air (2013 and later)

MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later

Mac mini (2014 and later)

iMac (2014 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later — i.e., all models)

Mac Pro (2013 and later)

However, there are some devices that will not make the cut. 2012 MacBook Airs, the mid-2012 and early-2013 MacBook Pros, the 2012 and 2013 Mac minis, and 2012 and 2013 iMacs