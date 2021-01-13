TikTok is Making Teens’ Accounts Private By Default

TikTok has been one of the platforms aggressive in bringing in measures to protect underage users, a demographic that has been growing over the past year. This began with the feature brought in to help parents link their accounts to their children. With this, parents are able to monitor what kind of content the kids get to watch on the app and who they communicate with.

Now, it seems like the app is looking to put in even more measures by making accounts of teenagers private by default.

TikTok announced today that it’s updating the default settings for users aged 13 to 15. This will limit who can get to see and comment on their videos. Only users who they get to add as friends will then be able to view their videos. Moreover, their accounts won’t be suggested to other users.

The app will also get rid of the option to let anyone comment on the users’ videos. This is even if the teenager chooses to make their account public.

Other features like Duet and Stitch which allow users to repost and respond to another person’s video, will also be disabled for videos posted by users under 16. The ability to download videos of users under that age is also being disabled.

On the other hand, TikTok is disabling the ability to download videos posted by users between 16 and 17 by default. The Duet and Stitch features will be restricted to just their friends.

Nevertheless, these tweaks do not mean that these teenage users cannot use the app like anyone else. All they have to do is go to the settings and decide what to do with the restrictions.