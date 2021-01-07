Finally! Twitter Now Lets You Upload High Quality GIFs

Among all social media platforms, it is reasonable to say that Twitter has been the busiest over the last few months when it comes to upgrades. The site had been among the first to bring in policies and features that crackdown on the spread of misinformation. This began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in 2020 and later on amid the U.S. 2020 elections.

Now, users of the platform will be ecstatic to know that photos and GIFs of low quality are about to leave. Twitter is finally allowing Android users to upload 4K images. As reported by Android Police this will come as really great news to all those users sick of not being able to upload high-quality images to the platform.

The new feature appears to be live on a beat version that has rolled out to a number of users worldwide. iOS users were lucky enough o have the feature way earlier. However, the users had to press and hold on an image to load it in higher quality. This is apparently not the case for Android users.

When uploading, users will have an option available in the 3-dot menu you see when uploading an image. This makes the feature just that bit more accessible to those not aware of its rollout.

Rihanna for Fader Magazine 2015✨ pic.twitter.com/WcXKNYRzSr — Я (@WATTS__ON) January 4, 2021

A GIF in 4K and guess who it had to be, Rihanna 😍 pic.twitter.com/fqvmhpXXlT — Burgermoyo 🍔 (@OllieMutai_) January 5, 2021

In order to set your device up to upload 4K images, you will have to take a couple of steps first. If you go to Settings and Privacy > Data Usage >High-quality image upload you will be able to select whether you want to upload high-resolution images only using Mobile data or Wi-Fi, or with whichever is available.

This does not mean that you will find all GIFs uploaded in high quality as not all of them aren’t originally in that kind of resolution. Nevertheless, we would expect a number of them to be upgraded with time.