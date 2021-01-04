The Samsung Galaxy S21 is Coming On 14th, But Should You Be Excited?

As the year gets just a few days older, Samsung has already announced its plans to unveil its next flagship lineup, Samsung Galaxy S21 (we assume) on January 14th. This would turn out to be the earliest Samsung has ever launched the S-series considering they are usually slotted for February or even March.

The event date is also not as surprising as it had been hinted in November last year by tech tipster Jon Prosser.

Your experiences are about to get even more epic on January 14, 2021.

Watch #SamsungUnpacked live on https://t.co/D6nxws2O4T pic.twitter.com/IVKmxn3Epv — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 3, 2021

According to reports, Samsung will supposedly release three models for the lineup, Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Like last year’s series, the Ultra will lead the pack with a 108-megapixel main sensor. Surprisingly, this model is reported to come in with a stylus pen, a rumour that has led many to believe that Samsung is planning to get rid of the Note Series.

From the rumoured specifications, it is clear that the S21 models will borrow a lot from Galaxy Note 20. That is not to say that the lineup won’t come with a few little new details to offer that breath of fresh air. But it still begs the question of whether users should still be excited about the new series.

However, if Samsung chooses to follow Apple’s actions by getting rid of the charging brick from shipping boxes, that might make more headlines than the actual features of the phones.

It is expected since the firm alongside other like Xiaomi have been getting rid of past ads that seemed to take a dig at Apple for getting rid of chargers. In fact, Xiaomi was confirmed to launch its upcoming devices without accessories in the package boxes.

Other than the smartphones, the South Korean tech giant is also expected to unveil new wireless earbuds dubbed Galaxy Buds Pro that will feature active noise cancellation.

The event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official site and YouTube channel on January 14th at 6 PM Kenyan time (10 AM ET/7 AM PT/4 PM CET/ 8.30 PM IST).