Forget Mobile Gaming, You Can Now Play Games On Your Fridge

The next generation of gaming systems is upon us. The Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5. With that in mind, you wouldn’t really think there would be much competition, save for the PC and mobile gamers. However, I bet you would have never thought that you could play games on your fridge. Well, the future is now!

Playing Games on Your Fridge; Samsung Family Hub

The Instagram post below shows the game Doom running on a Samsung Family Hub fridge. Doesn’t that kind of shatter your reality? Thanks to xCloud and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you are now technically able to slay demons and get a snack all from your fridge.

How was this done?

The one responsible for this gaming setup had to sideload the Xbox Android app to their Family Hub fridge in order to get it working. Read more on this fridge here.

Is it Practical?

Well, probably not. First of all, the fridge itself is KES 400,000 and no controllers included. That does not compare to the KES 40-60,000 price range of the consoles.

In the real sense, the Family Hub probably won’t beat the PS5 or the Xbox as the best next-gen gaming system. But it’s still a pretty fun and awesome thing to witness. Think of the mega flex that it would be.

According to SamMobile, Samsung’s 2020 smart refrigerator models are quite capable machines even outside of their game streaming potential.

“Things are getting better, i.e. cheaper, however, just more slowly than what many industry watchers anticipated back when this kind of IoT tech started hitting the market a decade ago. Or two decades ago, depending on how you define a “smart fridge”.