Telkom Kenya Revamps Pawa Combo Bundles With Freebies

Telkom Kenya announced a change to its Pawa bundles with added value bonuses including SMS and mobile data at affordable price points.

Telkom Bundles

Telkom’s Marketing Director Eric Achola confirmed this saying, “It is worth noting that SMS and WhatsApp communication are popular among the young audiences who have been actively at home following the prolonged closure of educational institutions due to the current pandemic.”

The bundles will now be listed as:

Pawa 10- Free (Telkom to Telkom)+Free WhatsApp (valid for 24hrs), Free Telkom SMS The Pawa 20- 5 minutes (Across networks)+Free Telkom SMS+100MB (Valid for 24hrs) Pawa 20 Free (Telkom to Telkom)+ 100SMS+100MB (Valid for 24hrs) 50 PAWA Bundle- 600 minutes (Telkom to Telkom)+200SMS(across networks)+200MB (Valid for 3 days)

Subscribers can access these bundles by simply dialling *544# or *10# and then select ‘Pawa’ option. You can buy another bundle before the existing bundle expires.

It is quite interesting to see the telco revamp these voice bundles considering how popular they are in the Kenyan market. This is mostly due to their affordable prices and value prepositions compared to separate bundles.

This news follows the recently announced partnership made with Showmax. This team-up now involves subscribers getting a one-month free Showmax Pro package when they purchase 30GB and 45GB data bundles.

To get the bundles all one has to is:

Dial *544# and select Showmax Bundle. Choose your bundle. Put in your Telkom number. You will receive and STK prompt to input your M-PESA pin. You’ll receive an SMS notification from M-PESA.

The data allocation is valid for 30 days from the day of receipt. For example, if you receive the first data allocation on 20 December 2020, you’ll have it daily until 19 January 2021. The deal is also one-off and you buy it at each 30-day period.