Telkom Kenya Revamps Pawa Combo Bundles With SMS and Data Bundles

Telkom Kenya announced a change to its Pawa bundles with added value bonuses including SMS and mobile data at affordable price points.

Telkom’s Marketing Director Eric Achola confirmed this saying, “It is worth noting that SMS and WhatsApp communication are popular among the young audiences who have been actively at home following the prolonged closure of educational institutions due to the current pandemic.”

The bundles will now be listed as:

Pawa 10- 30 minutes (Telkom to Telkom)+50MB WhatsApp (valid for 24hrs) Pawa 20- 5 minutes (Across networks)+100SMS+100MB (Valid for 24hrs) Pawa 20 Extra- 100 minutes (Telkom to Telkom)+100SMS+100MB (Valid for 24hrs) Pawa 50- 600 minutes (Telkom to Telkom)+200SMS(across networks)+200MB (Valid for 3 days)

Subscribers can access these bundles by simply dialling *544# or *10# and then select ‘Pawa’ option. One is also allowed to purchase another bundle before the existing bundle expires.

It is quite interesting to see the telco revamp these voice bundles considering how popular they are in the Kenyan market. This is mostly due to their affordable prices and value prepositions compared to separate bundles.

This news follows the recently announced partnership made with Showmax. This team-up now involves subscribers getting a one-month free Showmax Pro package when they purchase 30GB and 45GB data bundles.

To get the bundles all one has to is:

Dial *544# and select Showmax Bundle. Choose your bundle. Put in your Telkom number. An STK prompt will be sent to you to put in your M-PESA pin. You’ll receive an SMS notification from M-PESA.

The data allocation is valid for 30 days from the day of receipt. For example, if the first data allocation is received on 20 December 2020, it will be allocated daily until 19 January 2021. The deal is also once-off and must be bought each 30-day period.