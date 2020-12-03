Another 5000mAh Budget Smartphone, Vivo Y12s Launches in Kenya

Vivo has announced the launch of its new budget smartphone, Vivo Y12s to add on to the growing Y-lineup in Kenya. This device follows the unveiling of the mid-range Y20 smartphone that launched in September.

As the criteria suggest, Vivo Y12s is not a fancy smartphone with high-end features. However, the list of features shows that the handset does its job well at such a price range.

The phone is powered by a huge 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and 5W reverse charging. A 6.51-inch LCD display is what welcomes you to the experience with content lighting up at 720 x 1600 pixels. At the top is a teardrop notch that houses an 8MP wide selfie camera.

The back houses a dual rear camera module with a 13MP main lens and 2MP depth camera.

All this is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that is coupled with 3GB of RAM alongside 32GB of internal storage. The storage space is expandable to 256GB via a microSD card. Out of the box, the device runs on Android 10 with Vivo’s own FunTouch OS 11 as the main interface.

“The Vivo Y12s is a smartphone that offers its users the ultimate user experience while being very pocket friendly for the festive season. The integrity that has gone into making this phone is high engineering yet the company has seen it wise to offer the phone at a cost-effective price for the Kenyan market,” stated Vivo Brand Manager, James Irungu.

‘’As a youth-centric brand, we are constantly innovating to deliver stylish smartphones infused with trendsetting technologies, offering industry-leading Performance, Design, and Experience at the most competitive price points locally,’’ he added.

The smartphone will be available on Jumia for a week from December 3rd 2020 retailing at KES 12,999. Later on, it will start selling at stores from 7th December for KES 13,599.