Vivo Y20 Mid-range Smartphone Set To Launch in Kenya on 8th October

Vivo Kenya has announced plans to add to its portfolio in the Kenyan market with the new Vivo Y20. The mid-range smartphone will be an addition to the Y-series that recently welcomed the Vivo Y19. According to the company’s statement, the smartphone will make its official entry into the market on 8th October 2020. Like the Vivo Y19, the Y20 is designed to offer youth-oriented features all at a “fair price”.

The design is also quite similar but with a boxy rear camera module housing a 13MP wide lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Halo Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution. Unlike the Y19, this device features an external fingerprint scanner placed on the side.

Vivo Y20 also features a Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB of memory alongside 64GB of storage space. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with FunTouch 10.5 on top.

The power situation is not likely to be an issue with this device thanks to a huge 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging support.

“Customers will have two eye-popping colour options to choose from. However, more details about the design and colours are not known yet. However, the Vivo Y-series is known for its feature-rich and stylish smartphones promising long-lasting battery life, speedy performance, and irresistible camera with valued added specs,” the statement from the company partly reads.

The price is still unknown as the company although we should expect it to sell for around KES 19k that was the international launch price.