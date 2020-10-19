Xiaomi has been on the front line in trying to develop impressive fast charging tech. Now the company has announced its next quest in moving wireless charging to another level beating out any other competitor. The Chinese firm is now looking to develop 80W fast wireless charging.

The 80W solution is said to have phones with 4000mAh batteries charged up to 50% in 8 minutes. Juicing up the phone to 100% will also be a no-brainer as it will take 19 minutes only.

Fast wireless charging is not new to Xiaomi as it already has 50W tech that can fully charge its 4500 mAh battery in 40 minutes. OPPO recently got into the battlefield with its 65W solution that reportedly charges 4000mAh batteries in 30 minutes.

But it is important to note that fast wireless charging is much less common outside China. This is mostly because Xiaomi and Huawei are usually the ones trying to outdo each other in this sector. And the beneficiaries always end up being their flagship devices that we don’t get to see even in Kenya.

Although the demonstration video had the Mi 10 Pro smartphone, it’s not clear which device will be the first to get it.

This announcement comes a few months after OPPO officially introduced its 125W wired charging tech. This solution refills a dead 4000mAh battery to 41% in just five minutes. Juicing it up all the way to 100% will take you only 20 minutes. Keep in mind that this will happen while still maintaining your device’s temperature below 40ºC.

Xiaomi’s Realme is also expected to introduce the tech on its future smartphones.