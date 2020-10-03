Realme C15 Goes on Second Hot Sale in Kenya

After the launch of the budget Realme C15 smartphone, the brand has now announced a second hot sale for the device. This has kicked off today October 3rd and is scheduled to last till 9th October. This sale comes after the kick-off of the ongoing online sale that is taking place on Kilimall and Jumia and Masoko.

Currently, the Realme C15 with 4+ 64GB is going for 16,999 shillings while the one with 4+ 128GB is going for 19,999 shillings.

The device has surely made an impression alongside other Realme smartphones that have been making their way into the Kenyan market.

The smartphone comes in a fair size featuring a 6.5-inch LCD display at 720 x 1560 pixels. The whole design is complemented further by the rounded edges to avoid giving it a boxy look.

At the back lies a square quad-camera module alongside an external fingerprint scanner. The module consists of 13MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 2MP Black & White lens and 2MP macro lens. For selfies, you get an 8MP front camera situated at the display’s teardrop notch.

Beneath the chassis lies a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor alongside 4GB memory. The phone does come in 64GB and 32GB storage variants as well.

The most surprising feature with the Realme C15 handset would be the huge 6000mAh battery. Although you do not get the prestigious USB Type-C port, Realme promises fairly fast charging at 18W.

We did have the opportunity to review the device and check out what Realme really brings to the table with this device.