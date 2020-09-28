realme C15 Review: Is It Worth The KES 20,000?

After our unboxing and first impressions article, its time we review and get down to the nitty-gritty’s of the realme C15. Being a budget smartphone going for about KES 20,000 there’s not much to expect. However, at that price point, you still want your money’s worth.

So let’s attend to the elephant in the room. Is this phone worth the 20K price?

Review Time: Is the Realme C15 Worth it?

To understand this, we have to first look at the two major features this phone offers an then where it falls short.

Major wins

Battery Life

Let’s understand that the battery is 6000mAh. Almost double what phones at this price point have. It supports

46 hours of continuous calls

An equivalent of 28 hours of YouTube watching

Standby time of up to 57 days.

It’s not type C enabled and charges up to 25 per cent in 30 minutes. This is about 1500mAh of battery but it should last you a couple of hours nevertheless.

It sounds a tad slow but that amount of battery life should get you through before you get to a charger. In my tests, it goes pretty much through to the next day hasstle free. I even forget to charge it most times.

Next Up: Build Quality

With this phone, we are not looking at glass backs and premium builds and that’s what makes it appealing. The phone is cased in a hard plastic cover and an even harder screen. This makes it a durable phone for when you are on the go.

There is no waterproofing or water resistance but you can leave that to the rice. The less work your screen has to do, the more battery life you save. The Helio G35 Processor makes this phone work about as fast as it can. It’s no smooth 90hz either but it does the job.

Struggles

The phone, however, suffers in a few areas too area.

The cameras. It has a 13MP main camera at the back that is not too pleasing. Other phones like the Xiaomi Note 7 have 64mp main cameras and 20MP selfie cameras for the same price. The Storage and Processor: Phones in this Price range also pack 6GB worth of RAM and run on the Mediatek Helio G90T. For instance, the Redmi Note 8 pro The screen is not great quality-wise either giving only a 720p resolution but that’s also a component to the battery saving.

So is it worth it? I would say it depends on what ypu are looking for. Buying this phone, I would be looking for battery life and sustainability capabilities and not the cameras in particular. If you’re in the same boat then this is the phone for you. If you are looking for a daily driver, you might want to hold off a bit.

For those who may not have seen the unboxing; let’s take a quick look at what you get in the box and the specs that follow.

Specifications