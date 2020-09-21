realme C15 First Impressions: It’s All About The Battery Life

The realme C15 landed in the Kenyan market as the first 6000mAh smartphone retailing under KES 20,000. We’ve had the phone for about a week now and that battery is the one thing we love most!

Let’s take a look at what the phone has to offer:

6000mAh with 57 days standby capacity

6.5″ mini drop display

AI Quad Camera Setup

18W Quick Charge in the box

Super Nightscape

4GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage

Helio G35 Processor

Dual Sim

Android 10

The Realme C15 has a big Battery

The battery supports

46 hours of continuous calls

28 hours of YouTube watching

Standby time of up to 57 days.

It’s not type C enabled and charges up to 25 per cent which is about 1500mAh battery in 30 minutes. This is a tad slow but that amount of battery life should get you through before you get to a charger.

We have tested this and yes it lasts just as long as the specs state. Because of the low consumption screen, the 6000 mAh battery on the realme C15 makes quite the difference.

In addition to a good battery, it also has a quick charge 18 watt cahrger in the box. Do not expect it to be super fast mainly because of the 6000mAh but it definitely gets the job done.

Here is everything you get in the box:

We are yet to fully test other aspects of the phone but we will have that article up for you soon. This will include the camera capabilities, gaming opportunities and how the screen responds to daily use. Till then if you want a smartphone that lasts at least two days, this one is the phone for you.