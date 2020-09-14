Realme C15 Budget Smartphone Set To Launch in Kenya

Barely a month after its official entry into the Kenyan market, Realme is looking to bring in yet another smartphone. Dubbed Realme C15, the device is in the budget-price segment offering a decent set of features.

The smartphone comes in a fair size featuring a 6.5-inch LCD display at 720 x 1560 pixels. The whole design is complemented further by the rounded edges to avoid giving it a boxy look.

At the back lies a square quad-camera module alongside an external fingerprint scanner. The module consists of 13MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 2MP Black & White lens and 2MP macro lens. For selfies, you get an 8MP front camera situated at the display’s teardrop notch.

Beneath the chassis lies a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor alongside 3GB of memory. The phone does come in 64GB and 32GB storage variants as well.

The most surprising feature with the Realme C15 handset would be the huge 6000mAh battery. Although you do not get the prestigious USB Type-C port, Realme promises fairly fast charging at 18W.

“Realme is committed to becoming a tech-trendsetter brand that dares to leap and uses the “mobile phone + AIoT” dual-drive strategy to create a trendy lifestyle for the younger generation. The brand aims to introduce the full range of Realme smartphones as well as Realme smart AIoT products to meet the true needs of Kenya customers,” reads part of the statement from the brand.

The Realme C15 did launch internationally at KES 15k so it would be reasonable to consider it to sell at around that price in Kenya.